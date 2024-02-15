CM Inaugrates Upgraded Nishtar Hospital, Lays Foundation Stone Of Qasim Fort Renovation
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 12:20 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, inaugurated the Upgraded Nishtar Hospital on Wednesday evening and laid the foundation stone for the renovation and beautification project of Qasim Fort. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi toured Nishtar Hospital and inspected upgraded radiology, paediatrics medicine, surgical, and other wards.
He expressed satisfaction over the upgradation work done with high standards at Nishtar Hospital and commended the efforts of the Secretary of Health and Secretary of Communication and their teams.
He said that the hospital has been upgraded, and it is the responsibility of the hospital administration and doctors to maintain its standards. The entire team worked day and night for the upgrade of Nishtar Hospital, and they deserve appreciation.
The Chief Minister was briefed that under the Hayat-Nau Scheme, an amount of 1.6 billion rupees was allocated for the upgradation of 16 wards. In the first phase, eight wards of Nishtar Hospital were upgraded with modern facilities. The Health Secretary and Communication Secretary gave a briefing.
Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while speaking to the media after the inauguration of Nishtar Hospital congratulated everyone on the completion of the upgradation of Nishtar Hospital and informed that free medicines are being provided as per the budget.
The upgrade of five major hospitals in Multan has been completed within a year. He said that the under-construction hospitals in Multan will also be completed soon.
Later, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone for the renovation and beautification project of Qasim Fort. Mr Naqvi was briefed about the renovation and beautification project.
He directed officials concerned about the timely completion of the project. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the surroundings of the fort will be restored to their original state adding that it is the historical heritage of Multan.
After the renovation, it will become the centre of attention for tourists. Chairman Planning and Development, Secretary Health, Secretary Communication, Commissioner Multan, RPO Multan, CPO Multan, Deputy Commissioner Multan, MS Nishtar Hospital, Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University, and relevant authorities were also present on the occasion.
