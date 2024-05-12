CM Inaugurates Center For Autism, Rehabilitation, Training In Hyderabad
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the Center for Autism, Rehabilitation and Training (C-ART) at Red Crescent Hospital here in Latifabad on Sunday.
Expressing his views at the inaugural ceremony the CM said the centre had been opened with the objective of service to humanity. He recalled that the first C-Art was established in 2018 and since then 6 such centers had been opened in the province so far.
Shah was apprised that 600 children and adults suffering from autism were being provided training in those centres.
He particularly praised the centre at Gambat, Khairpur district, where specialized training was being imparted to children and adults dealing with autism.
He noted that in addition to providing training, those centres were also arranging jobs for the trainees.
He said that he had personally seen the products created by the trainees, describing their work as impressive.
The CM said quoting the local officials that between 250 to 300 persons could be provided training at the C-Art in Latifabad. "Despite resource constraints, the government is establishing such facilities which in itself is an example of service to humanity," he observed.
Shah said housing and recreational facilities were also arranged for the trainees.
President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Jam Khan Shoro, Nasir Shah, provincial secretary Taha Farooqi, Dr Nabeela Soomro and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
