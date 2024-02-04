CM Inaugurates Lahore Global Village Festival
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2024 | 12:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi formally inaugurated the Lahore Global Village Festival, here on Saturday.
He visited various sections of the festival and monitored public participation and interest in various stalls.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he congratulated the CBD Punjab on holding a successful festival, saying that the Lahore Global Village has been formally launched and the participation as well as interest of general public is praiseworthy. The Lahorites will be provided a unique opportunity for shopping and Lahore Global Village will become a new identity of Lahore. A quality family entertainment will be provided in the Lahore Global Village, he mentioned.
CM apprised that the Global Village Mall project was not getting completed and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman put in a lot of hard work for its completion. When Chief Secretary was DG LDA then he had started this project but it was neglected afterwards. Many difficulties were being confronted in restarting work on the Lahore Global Village.
LDA and CBD teams faced numerous problems in completing the Global Village Mall project.
CM stated that he would feel greatly pleased when shops would open in the Mall and the rush of general public would be 100 times more for shopping. The Global Village Mall is not less than a blessing for the area. Shopping centres like the Global Village Mall are found in America or Europe. The Global Village Mall is a unique Mall with regard to its style and design in Pakistan, he said. Numerous hopes are attached with the CBD to run the Mall on the pattern of an international organisation, he added. All those who contributed their part in the completion of Lahore Global Village Mall deserve due appreciation and commendation. He prayed that the Global Village Mall generates significant resources for the CBD.
Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Doctor Javed Akram, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner and other officials also participated in the ceremony.
