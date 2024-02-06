Open Menu

CM Inspects Construction Projects At PIC, Services Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 07:24 PM

CM inspects construction projects at PIC, Services Hospital

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi undertook an extensive tour of Services Hospital, overseeing various construction projects

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi undertook an extensive tour of Services Hospital, overseeing various construction projects.

He instructed for the expedited completion of the hospital's façade and set deadlines for finishing the basement and ground floor. Additionally, he directed the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) to transform the vacant area into a lawn and urged for the swift establishment of a lab and diagnostic center adjacent to the Services Hospital. This cutting-edge facility is expected to boost the hospital's revenue.

During his visit to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology's lab and diagnostic center under construction, the CM mandated its completion by the end of the month, equipped with modern testing equipment. He stressed the importance of providing comfortable seating arrangements and ensuring the appointment of skilled professionals.

Provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Jamal Nasir, health secretaries, secretary C&W, commissioner, DG PHA and others were present.

