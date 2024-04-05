CM KP Chaired Excise,Taxation Department Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday chaired an important meeting of the Excise and Taxation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has taken key decisions and orders to develop the Excise Department on modern lines and increase its efficiency.
Chief Minister’s decision to set up three separate directorates to increase the efficiency of the department.
Separate directorates should be established for vehicle registration and management, intelligence and narcotics control and property tax under the excise department, Ali Amin Gandapur said.
The responsibilities of these directorates should be clearly defined, Chief Minister said, adding, “Necessary amendments should be made in the existing laws to increase the revenue of the department.”
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also directed the concerned quarters to withdraw excise vehicles used by unauthorized persons. Notices should be issued to these unauthorized persons to return the vehicles, the Chief Minister told the meeting.
If they do not return the vehicles within the stipulated time, FIRs should be registered against them, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said. These vehicles should be given to police and other provincial departments on the basis of need, Ali Amin Gandapur said.
Defunct vehicles parked in Excise warehouses should be auctioned in a transparent manner, Chief Minister said, adding, “These vehicles should not be given to anyone on political recommendation.”
Complete documentation should be done for the authorized government people to be given vehicles, the Chief Minister said.
He said a mechanism should be made to collect commercial tax on rented houses and steps would be taken to determine the actual rents of rented houses.
He said, GIS system should be introduced to ensure transparency and collection of property tax.
A workable plan should be set up to develop all the affairs of the department on modern lines, Ali Amin Gandapur told the meeting.
He said, implementation of this plan should be ensured according to the timelines and he believes in on-ground implementation rather than presentation.
The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that to increase the tax net, work should be done outside the traditional way. To gain the confidence of the people in relation to the payment of taxes, the taxes should be taken from the rich and spent on the poor while the punishment system within the department should be strengthened. Employees with good performance should be fully encouraged, Ali Amin Gandapur concluded.
