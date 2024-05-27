Open Menu

CM KPK Meets Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM

CM KPK meets Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday arrived at the Ministry of Interior to meet with the Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Energy Owais Leghari and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur co-chaired an important meeting in the Ministry of Interior.

Interior Secretary, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Federal Secretary Energy. Secretary Interior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Chief Executive Officer Pesco. Chief Executive Officer Tribal Power and officials of the Ministry of Interior participated in the meeting.

