CM launches Naya Dour, Saaf Suthra Lahore initiative

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, announced the launch of a 'Naya Dour, Saaf Suthra Lahore' initiative, under which all major and minor roads of Lahore will be repaid and constructed, streets paved, tuff tiles installed, and 222,000 streetlights restored.

The CM gave a 3-month deadline to complete the comprehensive development plan of Lahore, saying that she wanted to see every street and neighborhood clean. She said that she herself will review its implementation after every ten days. People should also support the government in this cleanliness drive, he appealed. She also directed to make all water filtration plants of Lahore functional at the earliest.

Earlier, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) gave a detailed presentation on drainage and sewerage rehabilitation, construction and repair project in 9 zones of Lahore.

A sewer master plan and the construction of water collecting tanks were also discussed in the meeting.

The CM directed WASA to present a detailed plan of phase-wise increase in its jurisdiction, construction of water collecting tanks, and the requirement of human resource and machinery accordingly.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, former senator Pervaiz Rashid, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafique, MPA Sania Ashiq, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Housing, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and other officers concerned attended the meeting.