CM Launches Naya Dour, Saaf Suthra Lahore Initiative
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, announced the launch of a 'Naya Dour, Saaf Suthra Lahore' initiative, under which all major and minor roads of Lahore will be repaid and constructed, streets paved, tuff tiles installed, and 222,000 streetlights restored.
The CM gave a 3-month deadline to complete the comprehensive development plan of Lahore, saying that she wanted to see every street and neighborhood clean. She said that she herself will review its implementation after every ten days. People should also support the government in this cleanliness drive, he appealed. She also directed to make all water filtration plants of Lahore functional at the earliest.
Earlier, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) gave a detailed presentation on drainage and sewerage rehabilitation, construction and repair project in 9 zones of Lahore.
A sewer master plan and the construction of water collecting tanks were also discussed in the meeting.
The CM directed WASA to present a detailed plan of phase-wise increase in its jurisdiction, construction of water collecting tanks, and the requirement of human resource and machinery accordingly.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, former senator Pervaiz Rashid, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafique, MPA Sania Ashiq, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Housing, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and other officers concerned attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefining Mobile Photography with The ..
Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax
Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..
Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..
Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..
Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC summons petitioner journalists seeking introduction of media regulations9 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM directs govt members to listen problems of people patiently18 minutes ago
-
SC admits Qasmi's appeal against removal as MD PTV19 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Freedom Icon Dr. Ahad Guru Remembered on 31st Martyrdom Anniversary19 minutes ago
-
Autism is mental condition that manifests differently in children. Dr Irum28 minutes ago
-
Senator Qadir for taking steps to improve country’s economy28 minutes ago
-
Freight train derailed near Chaghi district29 minutes ago
-
Protest in Srinagar against Modi’s ‘Tax Terrorism’ & anti-people policies29 minutes ago
-
Jhang's Esarul Qasmi Park reopened for public29 minutes ago
-
Mehbooba laments occupation regime for denying payment to contractors39 minutes ago
-
Religious scholars for paying Sadqa-e-Fitr timely48 minutes ago
-
Naat competition held at AIOU48 minutes ago