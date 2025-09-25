CM Maryam inaugurates first electro bus service in south Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday inaugurated the first-ever electro bus service in Dera Ghazi Khan, terming it a historic milestone in transforming the transport culture of south Punjab

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday inaugurated the first-ever electro bus service in Dera Ghazi Khan, terming it a historic milestone in transforming the transport culture of south Punjab.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister announced the launch of a Metro Bus Service for Dera Ghazi Khan and declared that every district of South Punjab — including Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Taunsa — would be provided with electric buses. Under the first phase, 101 electro buses are being allocated for the Dera Ghazi Khan division.

She further revealed that a South Punjab Secretariat would convene in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan every month to address people’s grievances directly. Beginning her speech in Saraiki, she said, “It is a matter of joy for me to be among you. Where there is the seat of Lahore, there will also be the seats of Bahawalpur, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.”

Maryam Nawaz described the project as a gift for ordinary citizens, students, women and especially persons with disabilities. She personally instructed the bus conductor to give special care to differently-abled passengers and awarded him a prize.

The Chief Minister traveled on the newly launched electro bus from Jail Road Bus Stop to the ceremony venue. Citizens showered flowers on the vehicle along the route, while schoolchildren in traditional attire presented her bouquets. The Border Military Police and women officers of Baloch Levies offered her a guard of honour upon arrival.

Highlighting development priorities, she said billions would be spent on South Punjab, pledging: “Even if billions are spent, Dera Ghazi Khan will not be left behind.” She assured that Punjab’s resources would be spent on its people without political discrimination and categorically stated: “The people of Punjab will not be looked at with an evil eye. Any finger raised against them will be broken.”

Maryam Nawaz ruled out foreign aid for flood relief, saying: “As Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, I will not extend my hand for charity. Punjab will manage from its own resources.” She pledged full compensation for families whose houses, crops or livestock were lost during recent floods.

The new electro bus service will initially operate 24 buses in Dera Ghazi Khan district on multiple routes, including:

General Bus Stand to Kot Chutta and Choti Zareen

General Bus Stand to Sakhi Sarwar

General Bus Stand to Shah Din Saddar

General Bus Stand loop service via DG Khan city

Each fully air-conditioned bus is equipped with Wi-Fi, charging ports, CCTV cameras and separate compartments for women.

Residents welcomed the project with enthusiasm, carrying banners that read “CM Maryam – You Are Unparalleled” and chanting slogans as the Chief Minister waved back.

Concluding her address, she urged citizens to protect the new service: “Electro buses belong to the people. Treat them as your own property, keep them clean, and stop anyone who tries to damage them. Damaging these buses is like damaging the public itself.”