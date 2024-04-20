Open Menu

CM Message On 'World Creativity And Innovation Day'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 09:01 PM

CM message on 'World Creativity and Innovation Day'

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said "the Pakistani youth are bestowed with creative abilities; they can surprise the world through their creative abilities if they are provided patronage by the government”

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said "the Pakistani youth are bestowed with creative abilities; they can surprise the world through their creative abilities if they are provided patronage by the government.”

In a message on the World Creativity and Innovation Day, being observed in Pakistan and other countries of the world on Sunday, April 21, she said, “The youth should project their creative abilities by thinking something new.

"They should explore new ideas and adopt innovation in all aspects of life. It is a gift of the nature, which is bestowed upon the human beings to create something new."

The chief minister said education plays a fundamental role in human beings' creative abilities. The establishment of Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore would not only generate employment opportunities but also promote creative abilities among the youth, she said.

Maryam Nawaz said: "If we want to progress among the comity of nations, we will have to encourage the creative abilities among our youth. The Punjab government would encourage and welcome creative thinking of the youth. Innovation provides creative abilities, exports and employment opportunities. Those countries, which make investment in the latest research and development, are progressing swiftly on the economic front.

The chief minister highlighted that creative ability was of utmost importance to find solutions to problems arising with the passage of time and change. She underscored that human beings had done miracles in the fields of science, technology, medical science and engineering through their creative abilities.

She said that humans, through their creative abilities, attained the goal of progress in the IT, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics sectors. She emphasised that innovation was highly essential for manufacturing of products, provision of services to make one’s business profitable.

"We can make our products and services acceptable in the international market through creativity and innovation. Creative ability and innovation is the cornerstone of progress and prosperity," the chief minister said.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised "we need to understand the strength of creative thinking and innovation so as to overcome global challenges, attaining economic progress and carving out a durable future for our country. We need to utilise the strength of innovation for economic progress, social well-being, better utilisation of resources and creation of a stable society," she concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Exports Business Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Progress April Sunday Market All Government Employment

Recent Stories

By-election for PP-93 Bhakkar on April 21

By-election for PP-93 Bhakkar on April 21

5 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa starts E-ticketing for its valued custom ..

Lok Virsa starts E-ticketing for its valued customers

5 minutes ago
 06 illegal arm holders held

06 illegal arm holders held

8 minutes ago
 Police crackdown on criminals, arrests wanted accu ..

Police crackdown on criminals, arrests wanted accused

8 minutes ago
 DC visits examination center

DC visits examination center

8 minutes ago
 Palestinian ambassador calls on PPP Chairman

Palestinian ambassador calls on PPP Chairman

8 minutes ago
Old Enmity: Man shot dead

Old Enmity: Man shot dead

8 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive to start from April 29

Anti-polio drive to start from April 29

8 minutes ago
 SSP Investigation conducted Khuli Katchery at Murr ..

SSP Investigation conducted Khuli Katchery at Murree Police Station

6 minutes ago
 Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richard ..

Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richardson upset

6 minutes ago
 Search operation conducted in Abid Majeed Road, G ..

Search operation conducted in Abid Majeed Road, Gulzar-e-Quaid areas

6 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 2.90m from 146 defaulters i ..

LESCO collects over Rs 2.90m from 146 defaulters in 24 hours

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan