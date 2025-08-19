CM Pays Tribute To Humanitarian Workers
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that humanity is a sacred bond that transcends all borders, religions, and divisions.
In her message on World Humanitarian Day, the CM said that humanity is a great relation that is higher than all relationships and independent of every border. Becoming a source of comfort and ease for others is the true service to humanity,” she added.
The CM paid tribute to humanitarian workers across the globe, saying “I salute all those who dedicate their lives to serving humanity. Their passion is beyond color, religion, and prejudice. In the context of the current global situation, this spirit of service is more important than ever.
”
She particularly referred to the suffering in conflict zones, underscoring that the innocent martyrdom in Gaza has shaken the conscience of humanity. The cries of children in Gaza and Kashmir call out to every sensitive heart in the world.
CM Maryam Nawaz said that compassion for humanity is akin to worship and the highest form of service. She added that every initiative of the Punjab government is rooted in humanitarian values and service to the people. She urged the people to work together for a world based on peace, love and humanity.
