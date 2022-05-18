CM Punjab visits THQ hospital, Murree

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), Murree and interacted with the patients admitted there.

According to the District Health Authority(DHA)spokesman, the CM also visited the emergency, Pharmacy and OPD block and directed the Medical Superintendent THQ, hospital Dr Rizwan to provide the best facilities to the people reaching the hospital.

The CM directed the hospital administration to ensure the availability of doctors in the vaccination centre and increase the number of paramedics.

He further directed to improve cleanliness arrangements and said that the shortage of doctors would be fulfilled while dialysis machines would also be brought into working conditions.

He expressed anger over encroachments around the hospital and directed an inquiry about it.

Hamza said Punjab government putting every effort to ensure best provision of healthcare facilities to the people of the province.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor Ul Amin Mengal, DC Tahir Farooq, Chief Executive Officer DHA Dr Faiza Kanwal and others accompanied him.