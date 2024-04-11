CM Sindh attends Namaz-e-Janaza of victims of Hub accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the funeral prayers of the victims died in the Hub accident.

The namaz-e-janaza of 15 victims were offered at Qasim Jokhio Goth Thatta, said a statement on Thursday.

The funeral prayer of one victim will be offered at Tarkash Colony and one at Bharosar Colony.

The chief minister also met the bereaved families.

Talking on the occasion, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that we share the grief of the bereaved families and the Sindh government will take care of the families of the victims.

The tragic road accident took place when the pilgrims' truck went out of control due to over-speeding and fell into a ditch, as a result of which 17 people died and more than 35 people were injured.