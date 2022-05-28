CM Sindh reviews progress of health depts 75 schemes launched for Rs18bn

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday directed the works & services department to expedite work on 26 schemes so that they could be completed by June 2022.

"These are schemes of expansion of existing hospitals and some new facilities; therefore they must be completed in time for public interest." This he said while presiding over a meeting to review the development portfolio of the health sector, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Health Zulfikar Shah, Special Secretary to CM Rahim Shaikh, Secretary Works Imran Atta Soomro, Adl Secretary Finance Shuhab Ansari and other concerned officers.

The chief minister was told that 171 schemes had been launched in the health sector for Rs 18.4 billion of them 96 schemes of Rs 11.3 billion were on-going and 75 new of Rs 7 billion.

It was disclosed that the government had released Rs 7.8 billion for 96 on-going schemes and the utilization is recorded at Rs 3.

1 billion. Similarly, Rs 3.35 billion have been released for 75 new schemes and the utilization is Rs 1.17 billion.

At this the chief minister said that he has released 60 percent of the allocated amount, but the utilization shows only 29 percent of the released funds.

Health department pointed out that out of 75 new schemes 27 have been approved and work on them have been started.

The P&D has approved 16 schemes and their advice has been issued while 23 were under process of approvals from provincial and Federal forums. The PC-I of 25 schemes is under process.

It was pointed out that the key challenges for delay in completion of schemes was dollar-rupee parity and imposition of 20 percent GST which have escalated the cost of schemes.

The chief minister directed the P&D and Finance department to resolve the issues of cost escalation of the schemes.

He also directed the works department to take necessary measures to complete 36 schemes by June 2022.