CM Takes Notice Of Girl Students' Harassment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:30 PM

CM takes notice of girl students' harassment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the incident of girl students' harassment in a private school of the provincial metropolis.

He ordered an impartial enquiry.

He said that such incidences were intolerable. Legal action would be initiated against the responsible elements as they did not deserve any leniency, he said and added the harassed students would be provided justice at every cost.

More Stories From Pakistan

