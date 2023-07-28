Open Menu

CM Visits Muharram Procession Route, Inspects Security Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 06:50 PM

CM visits Muharram procession route, inspects security arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during his visit to the route of the Muharram procession told the media that some terrorist incidents have taken place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan but "Alhamdulillah Sindh is safe because of intelligence-based targeted operation and close coordination among all the law enforcement agencies." He said this while talking to the media at M.A. Jinnah Road during his visit to review the security arrangements made for the processions of 9 and 10 Muharram.

He was accompanied by Minister of Labour Saeed Ghani, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, and IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.

Shah said 'he has been reviewing the security situation in the province and giving necessary instructions to the police, Rangers, and other security agencies'. "Our law enforcement agencies are alert and working hard for the peace and security in the province," he said.

Replying to a question, the CM said that the mobile phone service has been suspended due to security reasons.

"The terrorist threats can be averted through technology, therefore internet and cell phone services were suspended," he added.

The CM said he also visited the entire route of the procession, entry, and exit point, parking lots, and deployment of policemen and other security agencies personnel. "We have tried to make foolproof security arrangements and Inshallah everything will go as per plan," he said.

Earlier, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon briefed the chief minister and said that the route of the 9th and 10th Muharram processions would be Nishtar Park- Numaish- M.A Jinnah Road- Mansfield Street – Preedy Street – Tibet Chowk M.A Jinnah Road- Boulton Market – Bombay Bazar- Kharadar – Nawab Mohabbat Road and Termination at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

He said there would be 20 designated diversion points of the procession right from Teen Hati, Lasbela to Mansfield Street after Tahiri Masjid. Similarly, nine parking lots have been designated.

The CM was told that 4698 policemen have been deployed for the security of the processions. CCTV coverage of the procession has also been made and it would be monitored from the main Control Room set up at the IGP Office.

Earlier, the CM led the 9th Muharram procession at Taj Complex and then drove through the route of the procession and went to Imam Bargah Hosseinian Iranian.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Terrorist Balochistan Chief Minister Internet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rangers Police Technology Mobile Visit Road Alert Mansfield Lasbela Murad Ali Shah Market Mosque Media All From Labour Muharram

Recent Stories

Russian Lawmaker Says Explosive Device Planted at ..

Russian Lawmaker Says Explosive Device Planted at Oil Refinery in Russia's Samar ..

13 minutes ago
 DC inspects control room set up for Muharram proce ..

DC inspects control room set up for Muharram processions

24 minutes ago
 FESCO staff directed to resolve electricity-relate ..

FESCO staff directed to resolve electricity-related complaints immediately on As ..

13 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Missile Intercepted in Taganrog, Debris ..

Ukrainian Missile Intercepted in Taganrog, Debris Falls in City - Russian Defens ..

13 minutes ago
 UK Interior Ministry Purchasing Tents to House 2,0 ..

UK Interior Ministry Purchasing Tents to House 2,000 Migrants - Reports

13 minutes ago
 WAM delegation in Tokyo discusses cooperation with ..

WAM delegation in Tokyo discusses cooperation with Japanese media outlets

46 minutes ago
G20 environment meeting ends without agreement on ..

G20 environment meeting ends without agreement on climate crisis

28 minutes ago
 UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone G ..

UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone Games

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE to co ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE to condole death of President Sheik ..

28 minutes ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council organi ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council organises Emirates &#039;Open Career ..

2 hours ago
 German inflation slows to 6.2% in July

German inflation slows to 6.2% in July

28 minutes ago
 Russia's Rosatom Proposes to Create Nuclear Power ..

Russia's Rosatom Proposes to Create Nuclear Power Fleet for Africa

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan