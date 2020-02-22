CM visits Muzaffargarh, lays foundation stone of development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has laid foundation stone of various development projects during his visit to Muzaffargarh.

He gave formal approval for setting up a university in the city, construction of dual carriageway from Alipur to Muzaffargarh, awarding the status of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed as tehsil and establishing industrial estate in Muzaffargarh, said a hand-out issued here.

He visited DHQ Hospital Muzaffargarh and inaugurated the newly constructed gynecology ward and labour room. He inspected the medical facilities in the ward.

Usman Buzdar said that work was being carried out on a development package of Rs19 billion for the progress and prosperity of the people of Muzaffargarh.

He said that PTI government was bringing revolutionary changes in the health sector and quality healthcare facilities in this city would be ensured.

The CM also inaugurated 'Qasar-e-Behbood' and visited dress make-centre, beautician training centre, art & graphic and computer centre there. He inquired about the problems of the women getting vocational training at the centre.

Usman Buzdar said that the government was creating ease for all segments of the society.

The chief minister also inaugurated first of its kind 'Sahulat Centre', set up in Deputy Commissioner Office Muzaffargarh and inspected the facilities being provided to the people over there.

The CM said that different types of facilities were being provided to the people in the 'Sahulat Centre' including domicile, certified/attested documents, fire-arm license, NOC for the new petrol pump, benevolent fund and other.

Usman Buzdar also visited Sadar Police Station and inspected various wings of the police station. He inquired about the problems of accused in the lockup. On the request of an accused, Usman Buzdar directed DPO Muzaffargarh to hold inquiry of the matter and said " I cannot see any innocent behind the bars.

" He also inspected the control room of Rescue-1122. Usman Buzdar inaugurated the upgradation projects of Rural Health Centers of Shah Jamal and Khangarh in the Circuit House. He also inaugurated the projects of setting up of Rescue 1122 in Kot Addu and Jatoi.

The CM laid the foundation stone of project of a road from Jatoi to Sathari which would be completed at a cost of Rs 80 million. He also inaugurated a plantation campaign by planting sapling in Circuit House. He said that Chowk Sawar Shaheed would be awarded status of fifth tehsil of Muzaffargarh.

Usman Buzdar while addressing Members National & Provincial Assemblies in Circuit house said that number of job opportunities would be generated by setting up of industrial estate on 400 acres of land. About 16000 appointments would be made in police department and new vehicles would be provided. Parks would be established in Head Punjnad and Taunsa for the promotion of tourism.

The CM was briefed that 'Gender Crime Cell' had been set up in every police station of the city for women. Members National & Provincial Assemblies, commissioner and RPO DG Khan and Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh participated in the meeting.

Sardar Usman Buzdar give away cheque for Rs24 lac as financial assistance to the heirs of deceased who lost their lives in a building-collapse.

Office-bearers of PTI in Muzaffargarh also called on Punjab Chief Minister and informed him about the problems, the CM assured them early solution of their problems. The PTI party workers and office-bearers thanked the chief minister for awarding Chowk Sarwar Shaheed status as tehsil and setting up university in Muzaffargarh.

A delegation of lawyers also met with the CM in Circuit House. The chief minister said thatmultipurpose hostels would be set up in Lahore for the lawyers and they would be given'Sehat Insaf Cards'.