CM Visits New Access Road For Bibi Pak Daman Shrine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM

CM visits new access road for Bibi Pak Daman shrine

On the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the construction of a new access road to Bibi Pak Daman shrine from Empress Road is progressing swiftly, following the removal of all obstructions along the route

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) On the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the construction of a new access road to Bibi Pak Daman shrine from Empress Road is progressing swiftly, following the removal of all obstructions along the route.

The CM inspected the road construction and ordered early completion of a designated parking area along the new access road. Naqvi appreciated efforts of Shalimar assistant commissioner-led team and ordered to provide a separate space for burning incense. The 20-foot wide road strip would ensure easy access for visitors. The CM also prayed for the country.

Provincial ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, secretary C&W, commissioner Lahore, secretary Auqaf and others were also present.

