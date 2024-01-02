CM visits PIC, inspects finishing work

The ground floor of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology's emergency block will be opened for patients soon, offering advanced cardiac care, as 99 percent upgradation work has been completed due to the continuous monitoring and inspections of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The ground floor of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology's emergency block will be opened for patients soon, offering advanced cardiac care, as 99 percent upgradation work has been completed due to the continuous monitoring and inspections of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

The CM conducted a detailed visit to PIC's emergency to inspect the finishing work.

He ordered to enhance the quality of doors, and flooring especially tiles, and railings, and emphasized the need to ensure high standards for beds.

The CM also directed the swift initiation of a lab collection center near the main gate and urged for the completion of the finishing work with the highest standards. After the opening of the upgraded emergency, efforts will be redirected towards improving the remaining portion, he added.

Provincial Minister Amir Mir, Secretary Communication and Works and others were also present.