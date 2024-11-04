CM's Advisor On Health Chairs Reforms Review Meeting
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) A high-level meeting of the Health Department was held under the chairmanship of Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali here on Monday.
The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Health Ghafoor Shah, Special Secretary Health Budget and Accounts Habibullah, Additional Secretary Fayaz Sherpao, Director General Health Services Dr. Muhammad Saleem, DG PHSA Dr. Abdul Waheed, Chief HSRU Dr. Khalil Iftikhar, Chief Planning Officer Qaiser Alam, ADG Public Health Dr. Shahid Younis, Deputy Director IT Zakrullah, Deputy Chief HSRU Dr. Majid, and other relevant officials.
During the review meeting on departmental reforms, Advisor Ihtisham Ali assessed the progress on a 30-point agenda with concerned officials. He issued instructions for implementing these reforms and evaluated the current progress. It was reported to the Advisor that the IT cell had mostly completed training of DHO and MS staff across districts as part of the health sector's digitization process. Measures have also been taken to enhance HRMIS, IT equipment availability, and staff capabilities.
The Health Advisor directed that appointments and postings of DHOs and MS are now the responsibility of the Health Department's Placement Committee, which will appoint individuals from a pre-approved panel. He stressed, “From now on, no one should bring recommendations to me.
”
The Health Advisor was informed that, to decentralize authority, RDGs have been empowered to grant essential leave permissions. He also instructed that all DHOs and MS should immediately install face recognition devices to ensure biometric attendance of medical staff. Furthermore, all MS are directed to activate the queue management system.
He emphasized that DHOs should take immediate action against individuals identified by M&E reports. Digital issuance of orders has been implemented in all health directorates, and from today, attachments and additional charges in the Health Secretariat and directorates will be abolished.
Officials holding dual charges in ADP schemes and projects will be immediately de-notified. To facilitate staff, the seniority list will be promptly published on the Health Department’s website. The Health Advisor was informed that over 1,600 vehicles have been registered in HRMIS.
Correspondence with the Excise Department will also be initiated to prevent the unauthorized use of health department vehicles.
The Advisor concluded by saying, “Anyone wants to work in their area of specialty in health should come directly to me; any future attempts to influence transfers or postings will not be tolerated.”
