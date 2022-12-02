UrduPoint.com

COAS, KSA Envoy Discuss Matters Of Bilateral Interest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2022 | 12:38 PM

Both sides have discussed the matters of bilateral interest in their telephonic conversation.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2022) Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed A. Al Milki called on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting matters of bilateral interest came under discussion.

(Details to follow)

