Cold And Cloudy Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of KP

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said that light rain with light snowfall over hilly areas is likely to occur over isolated places in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram and North Waziristan districts.

Moderate to dense fog is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during night and morning hours.

Travelers on Motorways and National Highways are advised to adopt precautionary measures during travelling.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather occurred in the province, whereas fog prevailed over most plain areas of the province.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 18/08 Chitral 16/03, Timergara 21/04, Dir 18/01, Mirkhani 17/03, Kalam 10/-2, Drosh 15/03, Saidu Sharif 17/02, Pattan 16/09, Malam Jabba 09/00, Takht Bhai 17/04, Kakul 15/04, Balakot 21/06, Parachinar 16/08, Bannu 21/10, Cherat 22/03, D.I. Khan 22/07.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -02°C in Kalam.

