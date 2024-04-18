Collaborative Efforts Imperative To Save Poultry Industry From Collapse: Speakers
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 07:59 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Collaborative efforts are imperative to save poultry industry from total collapse in addition to addressing the issues of health, cost of production and feed at local level.
This was stated by the speakers at an International Layer Quality Conference 2024 arranged under the auspices of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with World Poultry Science Association at UAF, here on Thursday.
Chairing the inaugural session, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said the poultry industry is a major source of protein and meat supply in the country. "We have to take the concrete measures to address its problems faced by the industry."
He said that last year, Pakistan imported $1 billion worth of soybeans and $4 billion worth of edible oil.
He said that the UAF has planted more than 1000 demonstration farmer fields of soybean last year and plans to promote its soybeans cultivation at farmers’ fields on 1,500,000 acres next year. He said that 30 to 40 percent of the poultry feed requirements can be obtained by cultivating soybeans on the said acres. He added that UAF has introduced new varieties of soybeans that are bringing tangible results.
Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry UAF Dr.
Qamar Bilal said that more scientific work has to be done on the issue of health and mortality of chickens to tackle this challenge. He said that poultry has emerged as the second largest industry in Pakistan and academia will overcome its problems by developing industry linkages and also provide new employment opportunities.
President of World Poultry Science Association Hussain Ahmed said that the production of local soybeans is applauded step in which University of Agriculture Faisalabad is playing its active role.
He said that experts have to step up efforts to provide science-based solutions to diseases, climate change and other problems faced by the poultry industry. He said that Poultry Association is playing its pivotal role for the promotion of this industry.
Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences UAF Dr. Farzana Rizvi while appreciating the growth of the poultry industry expressed hope that in the coming years it will help in food security.
He said that the University of Agriculture is taking all possible steps to develop the poultry industry.
Dr. Kashif Salemi said that discussions and researches for the improvement of poultry have been presented in this layer conference so that the poultry sector can be developed on scientific basis by strengthening the industry-academia relationship.
