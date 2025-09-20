Khalid Maqbool Urges Karachi's Business Community To Be Partner On Education
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday called upon the business community of Karachi to adopt over 100 schools of the city and be partner on education. He said that 100 non-formal schools had been recently inaugurated in the metropolis.
While addressing the business community during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), he said that approximately 100 companies had waived off the requirement of degrees for jobs.
The federal minister said that it was being said that one billion people would be irrelevant across the world in the future due to the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Khalid Maqbool said that they had only one thing to export that was human capital.
While criticizing Jamaat e Islami (JI), he said that the slogans, which were raised by them, were seen now on the banners of JI.
He asked why JI not worked its best to eliminate MQM-Pakistan from the city. He said that they were alleged of getting extortion.
Siddiqui said that they were willing to move on the donations of Karachiites.
The Federal Minister said that he did not see any crises in the existence of the metrpolis.
He said that Karachi was a charity capital of the world, he further said, 'We have only one thing to export is human capital.'
Maqbool said that NAVTTC was providing education to thousands students of the city.
Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Muhammad Jawed Bilwani said that Karachi exported 54 percent and paid 67 percent of tax but did not get in return.
He urged that a fixed percentage be announced for the improvement of the city, where the tax was collected.
He further said that the business community was with all MNAs and MPAs of Karachi to improve life in the city.
BMG Chairman Zubair Motiwala said that a big problem of Pakistan including Karachi was education. He said that the education was a weapon against extremism and fundamentalism.
Stressing the need for transforming education and working together with the Ministry of Education and Professional Training on research and education, he suggested not to compromise on education.
He also felicitated over Pak-Saudi defence pact and also termed it an opportunity for the business community. He hoped that Pak- Saudi collaboration would further enhance.
Khalid Maqbool urges Karachi's business community to be partner on education6 minutes ago
IRS seminar calls for proactive climate adaptation to build resilient food systems in Pakistan6 minutes ago
Governor Kundi pays tribute to Murtaza Bhutto on death anniversary16 minutes ago
Working group set up to tackle e-waste issue in Pakistan16 minutes ago
Health Minister urges parents to trust cervical cancer vaccine16 minutes ago
Camel's leg amputation incident in Janoji; SSP Sukkur takes notice16 minutes ago
Expansion of emergency services across 72 locations reviewed26 minutes ago
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh26 minutes ago
Pakistani siblings dedicate World Peace Day campaign to children of Gaza26 minutes ago
Tax authorities seal popular tiles outlet in Defence over POS violations26 minutes ago
AC reviews rainwater drainage arrangements26 minutes ago
Man arrested for killing father36 minutes ago