KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday called upon the business community of Karachi to adopt over 100 schools of the city and be partner on education. He said that 100 non-formal schools had been recently inaugurated in the metropolis.

While addressing the business community during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), he said that approximately 100 companies had waived off the requirement of degrees for jobs.

The federal minister said that it was being said that one billion people would be irrelevant across the world in the future due to the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Khalid Maqbool said that they had only one thing to export that was human capital.

While criticizing Jamaat e Islami (JI), he said that the slogans, which were raised by them, were seen now on the banners of JI.

He asked why JI not worked its best to eliminate MQM-Pakistan from the city. He said that they were alleged of getting extortion.

Siddiqui said that they were willing to move on the donations of Karachiites.

The Federal Minister said that he did not see any crises in the existence of the metrpolis.

Maqbool said that NAVTTC was providing education to thousands students of the city.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Muhammad Jawed Bilwani said that Karachi exported 54 percent and paid 67 percent of tax but did not get in return.

He urged that a fixed percentage be announced for the improvement of the city, where the tax was collected.

He further said that the business community was with all MNAs and MPAs of Karachi to improve life in the city.

BMG Chairman Zubair Motiwala said that a big problem of Pakistan including Karachi was education. He said that the education was a weapon against extremism and fundamentalism.

Stressing the need for transforming education and working together with the Ministry of Education and Professional Training on research and education, he suggested not to compromise on education.

He also felicitated over Pak-Saudi defence pact and also termed it an opportunity for the business community. He hoped that Pak- Saudi collaboration would further enhance.