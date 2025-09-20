(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) A shocking incident of camel's leg amputation occurred in the Janoji area in the jurisdiction of Kandhira police here on Saturday. The suspects, identified as Umar Malik, Qurban Brohi, and Rasul Bakhsh Sheikh, allegedly caught a camel trespassing on their land, amputated its leg with an axe, and brutally tortured it by tying it to a tractor and dragging it.

The victim, Ghulam Mustafa Shanbhani, filed a report at the Kandhira police station. SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan took immediate notice of the incident and instructed the SHO of Kandhira police station to apprehend the suspects.

Following the SSP's instructions, the SHO conducted a successful operation and arrested one of the suspects, Qurban Brohi. Further investigation is underway, and police raids are ongoing to capture the other suspects.

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan emphasized that such incidents of cruelty towards helpless animals will not be tolerated. Strict legal action will be taken against the perpetrators to ensure that no one dares to commit such atrocities in the future.