Expansion Of Emergency Services Across 72 Locations Reviewed
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Secretary Emergency Services, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the progress of ongoing projects under the Annual Development Program (ADP) 2025-26. The agenda included the expansion of Emergency Services in 33 new towns and the establishment of Fire and Rescue Services in 39 new tehsils across Punjab.
The meeting was attended by the heads of various Wings of the Emergency Services Department, including Planning, Audit, Coordination, and Community Safety & Information.
During the session, the Head of Planning provided a comprehensive update on development progress. He informed the attendees that Emergency Services are being established in 33 new towns, including areas in Lahore such as Barki Road, Nishtar Town, Gulberg, Mandi Faizabad, and Syed Wala; in Faisalabad including Mureed Wala, Satiana, Mandi Buchiana, Kalowal, and Sandhilianwali; in Rawalpindi such as Lakot and Karor; and in Gujranwala including Wandho Town, Qila Kalarwala, Duggal, Eminabad, Baddo Malihi, Talwandi Bhindran, Essa, Vanike Tarar, and Kotla Arab Ali Khan.
Additional towns include Daharanwala, Kot Samaba, Cholistan RHC, and Head Fareed in Bahawalpur; Bunga Hayat, Yousafwala, Noor Shah, and Chowk Hujra Shah in Sahiwal; Chowk Jamal and Rangpur in Multan; as well as Ali Pur Chatta in Wazirabad and Khairpur Tamewali in Bahawalpur.
Furthermore, Fire and Rescue Services will be established in 39 tehsils, including Haroonabad, Chishtian, Khairpur Tamewali, Yazman, Kallur Kot, Mankera, Kalar Kahar, Choa Saidan Shah, Ali Pur Chattah, Sarai Alamgir, Jalalpur Jattan, Kunja, Dina, Sohawa, Chunian, Kot Radha Kishan, Quaidabad, Naushera, Noorpur, Kot Addu, Chowk Sarwar, Choubara, Piplan, Jatoi, Ali Pur, Arifwala, Bhalwal, Kot Momen, Sahiwal, Shah Pur, Sillanwali, Bhera, Sharaqpur Sharif, Vehova, Koh-e-Suleman, Talagang, Lawa, Pirmahal, and Kamalia.
Dr. Rizwan Naseer emphasized the importance of completing these projects on time to ensure the provision of life-saving services to communities in both urban and rural areas across the province.
