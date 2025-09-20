- Home
IRS Seminar Calls For Proactive Climate Adaptation To Build Resilient Food Systems In Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Islamabad, on Saturday hosted a seminar on “Resilient Food Systems in Pakistan” emphasizing the urgent need for Pakistan to transition from reactive disaster management to proactive climate adaptation strategies to strengthen food security.
Addressing the seminar, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President IRS, noted the irony that Pakistan, contributing less than one percent to global emissions, is among the most severely impacted countries by climate change. Citing cities like Lahore ranking among the world’s most polluted, he stressed that “Pakistan’s survival hinges on a new green revolution.”
Ms. Farrah Naz, Country Director of GAIN, highlighted South Asia’s alarming nutrition crisis, pointing out that nearly half of women of reproductive age in the region suffer from anemia, one in four infants are born underweight, and stunting rates continue to rise. She urged the adoption of nutrition-sensitive policies to address these systemic challenges.
Presenting data-driven insights, Dr.
Zaffar Bukhari shed light on Pakistan’s fragmented value chains, food safety concerns, and limited dietary diversity. He underlined the importance of dashboards in guiding evidence-based policymaking for a more sustainable food system.
Dr. Haroon Malik, representing the Ministry of National Food Security & Research, highlighted the struggles of Pakistan’s smallholder farmers, who make up nearly 90% of the agricultural sector. He shared that the government is providing Rs.10,000 per farmer in support, expanding mechanization and rental services, and enhancing the Kisan Package 2022.
In the aftermath of the 2025 floods, he revealed that the government is exploring canola oil imports to reduce reliance on palm oil and strengthen resilience.
Moderating the session, Talha Tufail Bhatti, Assistant Research Officer at IRS, highlighted the concept of Food Sovereignty in Pakistan. The seminar was well attended by diplomats, researchers, journalists, and students, reflecting the growing concern over Pakistan’s food security in the face of climate challenges.
