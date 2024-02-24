Open Menu

Colorful Sports Gala Organized At Gomal University

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Colorful sports gala organized at Gomal University

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Colorful sports gala was concluded in main camus of Gomal University. The event was organized by the faculty of Pharmacy.

Deputy Director of Administration Muhammad Usman was the chief guest of the ceremony,which was also attended by the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Dr Barkat Ali, other teachers, and a large number of students from the faculty.

The centre of attraction remained the special entry of the Palestinian students. The participants of the ceremony paid special tribute to the Palestinian students.

Addressing the event, Deputy Director of Administration Muhammad Usman said that organizing healthy activities was also important along with education as it promoted hard work, endurance, courage, and leadership qualities among the students.

He said that Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shakibullah has always promoted co-curricular and healthy activities along with education. Sports help keep the students away from negative activities, including drugs.

He said organising healthy and positive co-curricular activities for students would continue.

Related Topics

Sports Education Drugs Gomal Event From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars

1 hour ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

4 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

5 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

6 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

6 hours ago
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

7 hours ago
 Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

8 hours ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan