Colorful Sports Gala Organized At Gomal University
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 08:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Colorful sports gala was concluded in main camus of Gomal University. The event was organized by the faculty of Pharmacy.
Deputy Director of Administration Muhammad Usman was the chief guest of the ceremony,which was also attended by the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Dr Barkat Ali, other teachers, and a large number of students from the faculty.
The centre of attraction remained the special entry of the Palestinian students. The participants of the ceremony paid special tribute to the Palestinian students.
Addressing the event, Deputy Director of Administration Muhammad Usman said that organizing healthy activities was also important along with education as it promoted hard work, endurance, courage, and leadership qualities among the students.
He said that Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shakibullah has always promoted co-curricular and healthy activities along with education. Sports help keep the students away from negative activities, including drugs.
He said organising healthy and positive co-curricular activities for students would continue.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sethi House: A mesmerizing marvel of architectural splendor needs projection on digital media7 minutes ago
-
AJK launches ambitious tree planting campaign across liberated territory8 minutes ago
-
Autobiography of writer, former bureaucrat Salman Farooqui launched8 minutes ago
-
Rain, snowfall over hills likely at various parts of country:PMD8 minutes ago
-
CPO suspends police official for misbehaving Woman8 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrested criminal wanted18 minutes ago
-
Speaker, Deputy Speaker in Sindh Assembly to be elected tomorrow28 minutes ago
-
Two-day Sindh Art Exhibition starts at Mehran Arts Council Latifabad28 minutes ago
-
SPP Chairs meeting, promoted 150 head Constables28 minutes ago
-
Murad for joint efforts to get country out of difficult situation38 minutes ago
-
CM reviews facilities at Ganga Ram Hospital, inspects renovation work of Civil Secretariat38 minutes ago
-
PPSC held at education university Vehari38 minutes ago