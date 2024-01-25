Commandant Naval War College Calls On Governor Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 11:41 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Commander Central Punjab Commandant Naval War College Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.
The Commander Central Punjab briefed the Governor Punjab on the professional affairs of Pakistan Navy and informed about the performance and activities of the War College during the meeting.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the role of Pakistan Navy in making the defence of the country's water boundaries impregnable is commendable. He said that the professionalism of Pakistan Navy is a source of pride for the entire nation.
The Governor Punjab said that the martyrs and soldiers of Pakistan Navy who protect Pakistan's maritime boundaries are the pride of the country and the nation. The two sides also discussed Cadet College Khanpur in detail.
The Governor Punjab said that due to the change of government in 2018, despite the completion of this project, Cadet College Khanpur could not be started. He expressed hope that the future Punjab government will start classes in Cadet College Khanpur as soon as possible to ensure the provision of quality education to the children.
Commander Central Punjab Rear Admiral Azhar Mehmood invited Governor Punjab to visit Pakistan Navy War College.
