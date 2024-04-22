Open Menu

Commedy Play 'Hotel Jaan-e-Jaan' Staged In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 06:58 PM

Commedy play 'Hotel Jaan-e-Jaan' staged in Karachi

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Stage Bugs Production here on Monday jointly organized a media night for the farce romantic comedy play "Hotel Jaan-e-Jaan"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Stage Bugs Production here on Monday jointly organized a media night for the farce romantic comedy play "Hotel Jaan-e-Jaan."

The media night saw a large number of prominent personalities from the showbiz industry including renowned actors Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa, Kubra Khan, Bushra Ansari and others .

The producer and founder of "Hotel Jaan-e-Jaan" is Raahim Bukhari, while the Theater Director is Farhan Alam Siddiqui.

The drama's cast included renowned actors Yasir Hussain, Umer Aalam, Sabiha Zia, Fiza Munir, Sheryl John, Zoobi Fatima, Muhammad Asim and Maneeb Sheikh.

Yasir Hussain and Umer Aalam showcased their exceptional acting skills on stage, while Farhan Alam Siddiqui's direction brought moments of friendship and heart-touching emotions to life. Even after the final curtain call, the drama continues to enthral audiences with its captivating storyline.

"Hotel Jaan-e-Jaan" unravels a tapestry of emotions among the lost souls, promising to open new horizons amidst the enigma of vanished identities.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Showbiz Hotel Bushra Ansari Fahad Mustafa Humayun Saeed Yasir Hussain Media From Industry

Recent Stories

DTS teams raid hotels, restaurants to check food, ..

DTS teams raid hotels, restaurants to check food, facilities for tourists

8 minutes ago
 DC for cutting down use of plastic on World Earth ..

DC for cutting down use of plastic on World Earth Day

8 minutes ago
 CMO visits different school in Nawabshah

CMO visits different school in Nawabshah

37 minutes ago
 UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with ..

UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with 'China spying' offences

37 minutes ago
 Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish

Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish

37 minutes ago
 Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector ..

Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector in Dubai

38 minutes ago
National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) reco ..

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs

41 minutes ago
 Walk marks Earth Day

Walk marks Earth Day

41 minutes ago
 DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

41 minutes ago
 'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollut ..

'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

46 minutes ago
 Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic co ..

Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan