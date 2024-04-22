Commedy Play 'Hotel Jaan-e-Jaan' Staged In Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 06:58 PM
The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Stage Bugs Production here on Monday jointly organized a media night for the farce romantic comedy play "Hotel Jaan-e-Jaan"
The media night saw a large number of prominent personalities from the showbiz industry including renowned actors Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa, Kubra Khan, Bushra Ansari and others .
The producer and founder of "Hotel Jaan-e-Jaan" is Raahim Bukhari, while the Theater Director is Farhan Alam Siddiqui.
The drama's cast included renowned actors Yasir Hussain, Umer Aalam, Sabiha Zia, Fiza Munir, Sheryl John, Zoobi Fatima, Muhammad Asim and Maneeb Sheikh.
Yasir Hussain and Umer Aalam showcased their exceptional acting skills on stage, while Farhan Alam Siddiqui's direction brought moments of friendship and heart-touching emotions to life. Even after the final curtain call, the drama continues to enthral audiences with its captivating storyline.
"Hotel Jaan-e-Jaan" unravels a tapestry of emotions among the lost souls, promising to open new horizons amidst the enigma of vanished identities.
