- Commemorative Stamps launching ceremony held on Pakistan- Belarus diplomatic ties anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 10:15 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A ceremony was held at Belarusian Post headquarters in Minsk for the launching of the Commemorative Stamps on the eve of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Belarus.
The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Ambassador to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan and Belarusian dignitaries including Eugeny Shestakov, Deputy Foreign Minister and Ryabowa Anna, Deputy Minister of Informatization.
According to a statement received here from the Pakistan Embassy in Minsk, Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan expressed gratitude for the fruitful partnership that has evolved over the past three decades.
He emphasized the establishment of embassies in each other's capitals in 2014 and 2015 as a significant milestone, underscoring the commitment to engagement and collaboration.
Deputy Foreign Minister Shestakov highlighted the history and ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus.
The event highlighted the enduring friendship and ongoing cooperation between the two nations.
The two countries are committed to further strengthening their bonds through upcoming events including high-level visits and cultural exchanges.
