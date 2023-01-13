UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner asks deputy commissioners to ensure selling flour at Rs. 65/- per kg

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon while taking serious notice of hoarding and increasing price of wheat has asked the deputy commissioners of all districts of the division to ensure the selling of flour at Rs. 65/- per kg while the number of discounted flour stalls should also be increased so that the people could be facilitated with the government's efforts.

He issued such directives to the Deputy Commissioners and other concerned officers while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Friday which was also attended by the Additional Commissioner Sanaullah Rind, Deputy Director Food Maqsood Hussain Bhambhro, General Secretary Flour Mills Association Muhammad Yasin and President Atta-Chaki Association Hyderabad Haji Muhammad Memon.

The Commissioner informed that the provincial food department has prepared a comprehensive policy to ensure the selling of low price flour and in this regard, a notification of flour price will be issued after the fixation of the wheat quota of "Chakis".

The Commissioner on the occasion also recommended the suspension of two Food Inspectors to the Secretary of Food on charges of creating an artificial flour crisis for not providing wheat to Chakis according to quota and noncooperation with the district administration.

He directed the officers of the food department to ensure the provision of wheat to Chakis according to the approved quota and also ensure the availability of flour at discounted flour stalls. The Deputy Commissioners should monitor this process in their respective districts, he added.

