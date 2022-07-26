Commissioner asks for activation of district anti bonded labour vigilance committees

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked for the activation of district anti-bonded labour vigilance committees constituted in all districts of the division and directed the heads of the committees to submit action reports against bonded labour.

The commissioner presided over the meeting here at his office on Tuesday and directed the heads of the vigilance committees as well as the officers of labour department to conduct surveys of brick kilns, farms and mills along with the representatives of concerned non-governmental organizations and collect the data of workers and farmers in their respective districts.

"Action should be taken against those who were involved in violation of the Bonded Labour Act," he maintained while directing the labour department to nominate focal persons in each district of the division.

The district anti bonded labour vigilance committees should hold monthly meetings on a regular basis and also submit the performance reports to the commissioner's office in the first week of the next month, the Commissioner directed.

The Director General Sindh Labour Department Syed Sajjad Haider briefed the commissioner about the Bonded Labour Act and formation of district vigilance committees to curb the menace of bonded labour in Hyderabad division.