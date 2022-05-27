UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Calls For Projection Of Cultural Identity Of Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Commissioner calls for projection of cultural identity of Multan

The divisional administration has decided to highlight the centuries-old religious and cultural significance of Multan, the city of saints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The divisional administration has decided to highlight the centuries-old religious and cultural significance of Multan, the city of saints.

Presiding over the review meeting on performance of Archeology, Walled City and Auqaf Department, Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak said that shrines of saints were not only the glory of Multan, but also the identity of the region.

"People from across the globe used to visit tombs of the saints to seek spiritual peace", Khattak remarked, adding that the architectural style of centuries old shrines' buildings was of special interest for the tourists.

He urged the Archaeological Department to play its role for the protection and preservation of the sites in an amicable way. The Commissioner also directed the Auqaf department to ensure availability of basic facilities at the tombs including separate entries and lavatories for the differently-abled persons as per their requirement.

Furthermore, Amir Khattak said that strict action would be taken against officers concerned in case of inactivation of water filtration plants and deterioration of washrooms. The meeting was attended by a large amount of officials from these three departments.

