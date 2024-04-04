Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting On Drug Free Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on "Drug-free Peshawar".

The meeting was convened on special instructions of the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, said a pree release issued here.

It was announced to start the campaign to pick up drug addicts from the markets and treat them at rehabilitation centers.

On this occasion, the Commissioner said that drug addicts will be made active and responsible citizens of society. He said work has to be done under the supervision of the task force adding that operations will be started after Eid.

The commissioner directed all stakeholders to complete their homework and take strict action against drug suppliers.

The Anti-Narcotics Force, Excise Department and Police Department were asked to form joint teams and conduct crackdowns and submit report on a daily basis.

The Commissioner said that a plan should be set up for the elimination of drugs in educational institutions.

He directed the Excise Department to collaborate with administrators of educational institutions to identify drug addicts in educational institutions and take strict action against drug suppliers. He said that this action plan will be made comprehensive and to be presented to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for implementation.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Excise Department, Social Welfare Department, Anti Narcotics Department, Police Department and Deputy Commissioners of all the five districts of Peshawar Division.

