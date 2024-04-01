Commissioner Constitutes Committees To Clean Environment From Polythene Bags
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday constituted district committees under the supervision of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) at the district level in Mardan and Swabi, to clean the environment from polythene bags.
While terming the polythene bags as environmental terrorism and a health hazard, the Commissioner has given tasks to committees to end the use of polythene bags in both districts.
Other members of the committees include the respective Assistant Commissioner, Additional Assistant Commissioner and the Tehsil Municipal Officers.
The committees will submit a report fortnightly to the Commissioner, Mardan Division, regarding the cleanliness of their respective districts from polythene bags.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
07 illegal arm holders held9 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive inaugurated at UE9 minutes ago
-
5,000 cops deployed for Hazrat Ali Day: CCPO9 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief over death of head constable9 minutes ago
-
PFA shuts snacks production unit19 minutes ago
-
17 shops sealed for mixing water in milk19 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start sweet potato cultivation immediately19 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on kite flying, traffic rules held19 minutes ago
-
Four nabbed for decanting LPG29 minutes ago
-
Muslims sit in "Itikaf" seeks Allah’s blessings, forgiveness29 minutes ago
-
Distt admin holds talks with Poultry Association to bring down chicken prices29 minutes ago
-
Court cancels arrest warrants of Amin Gandapur29 minutes ago