Commissioner Constitutes Committees To Clean Environment From Polythene Bags

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner constitutes committees to clean environment from polythene bags

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday constituted district committees under the supervision of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) at the district level in Mardan and Swabi, to clean the environment from polythene bags.

While terming the polythene bags as environmental terrorism and a health hazard, the Commissioner has given tasks to committees to end the use of polythene bags in both districts.

Other members of the committees include the respective Assistant Commissioner, Additional Assistant Commissioner and the Tehsil Municipal Officers.

The committees will submit a report fortnightly to the Commissioner, Mardan Division, regarding the cleanliness of their respective districts from polythene bags.

