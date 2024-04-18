Commissioner directs district admin to launch awareness drive against drug use

Commissioner Mardan Division, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai on Thursday directed district administration and members of Dispute Resolution Councils to launch an awareness drive against drug use

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai on Thursday directed district administration and members of Dispute Resolution Councils to launch an awareness drive against drug use.

He was chairing a meeting that was also attended by Commander Regional Directorate of Anti-Narcotics Force KP, Brigadier Mazhar, Deputy Commissioner Mardan , Muhammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao and other concerned officials.

The commissioner directed the concerned departments to organize seminars in universities and colleges of Mardan and Swabi areas regarding harmful effects of heroin, ice and other drugs.

He also directed the district administration to coordinate and cooperate with ANF officials to control the menace of drugs.

