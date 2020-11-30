Commissioner for implementation of NCOC guidelines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani Monday asked the marriage hall owners association to fully implement the guidelines issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in true letter and spirit so that the spread of COVID-19 could be prevented.

In a meeting with the office bearers of the Marriage Halls Owners Association at his office, the commissioner clarified that no permission had been given to Marriage Halls Owners to serve the food at tables or to serve buffet. "Only food boxes are allowed to be served to the guests," he added.

The commissioner convened the meeting with Marriage Halls Owners Association on the directives of Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah.

Additional Commissioner-I Karachi Asad Ali Khan and other officers concerned also attended the meeting.

President of the Marriage Halls Owners Association assured the meeting that SOPs issued for the marriage halls would be implemented fully in letter and spirit.

Meanwhile, the commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to ensure strict implementation of SOPs and action should be taken against the violators.