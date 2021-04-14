UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Gives Ration Bags To More Than 100 People

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal distributed ration bags among more than 100 people at his office on Wednesday. The ration bags contained wheat flour, sugar, rice, lentils, ghee and other essential items in quantity enough. Commissioner said that the holy month of Ramzan teaches us to remember others and share with them what we have.

He said that this is the month of giving and people must distribute charity and alms among the deserving people. He asked people to follow coronavirus SOPs during Ramzan.

He directed administrative officers to make sure that essential items were available in markets at controlled rates. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial, Additional Commissioner Faisal Atta and others were also present at the occasion.

