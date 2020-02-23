UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Inaugurates Second Farmer's Market

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 07:20 PM

Commissioner inaugurates second farmer's market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Mohammad Abass Baloch on Sunday inaugurated another one day farmer's market here at Expo Center, Noorani Basti to provide essential commodities to people on reasonable rates.

While inaugurating the market, he said the objective of organizing such farmer's markets was to connect the farmers with the buyers of fruits, vegetables and pulses.

He said that in farmer's market, the vegetable, fruits and pulses were sold to the buyers at the rates which were even less than the utility stores.

"It is for the first time that government has organized such market where buyers can directly buy vegetables and fruits from the farmers," the commissioner added.

He appreciated the efforts of the Additional Commissioner, Liaquat Ali Kalhoro and his team for organizing such event.

Abass Baloch expressed gratitude to the whole sellers and fruit and vegetable farmers for setting up their stalls in the market to give benefit to the poor in buying essential commodities.

The commissioner was accompanied by the Director Agriculture Shoukat Mastoi and other officers during his visit to the market.

The farmer's market was remained opened from 9.00 to 16.00.

Related Topics

Poor Agriculture Visit Buy Sunday Market Event From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture to present a series of films at &#03 ..

11 minutes ago

UAE GDP registers 2.9% growth in 2019: Central Ban ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law on DMCC

1 hour ago

WAM Report: UAE preserves global heritage from des ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi welcomes record-breaking 11.35 million i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.