HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Mohammad Abass Baloch on Sunday inaugurated another one day farmer's market here at Expo Center, Noorani Basti to provide essential commodities to people on reasonable rates.

While inaugurating the market, he said the objective of organizing such farmer's markets was to connect the farmers with the buyers of fruits, vegetables and pulses.

He said that in farmer's market, the vegetable, fruits and pulses were sold to the buyers at the rates which were even less than the utility stores.

"It is for the first time that government has organized such market where buyers can directly buy vegetables and fruits from the farmers," the commissioner added.

He appreciated the efforts of the Additional Commissioner, Liaquat Ali Kalhoro and his team for organizing such event.

Abass Baloch expressed gratitude to the whole sellers and fruit and vegetable farmers for setting up their stalls in the market to give benefit to the poor in buying essential commodities.

The commissioner was accompanied by the Director Agriculture Shoukat Mastoi and other officers during his visit to the market.

The farmer's market was remained opened from 9.00 to 16.00.