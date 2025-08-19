Commissioner inspects rain-related efforts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Commissioner Sargodha Division,Jahanzeb Awan on Tuesday visited different areas of the city to assess the situation after early morning rains.

According to Commissioner office spokesperson here,the Commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner(DC) Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD),Azizullah.

The commissioner observed WASA's services in low-lying areas and met with citizens to gather feedback on their performance.

On the occasion,MD WASA briefed the commissioner that WASA's machinery and staff were fully active in the field,supported by Sargodha Waste Management and Municipal Corporation workers,adding that the city has received 45 mm of rainfall so far.

He also briefed the commissioner on the drainage operations,stating that all resources were being utilized to ensure prompt disposal of rainwater.The commissioner directed that relief efforts be prioritized in low-lying areas.

He emphasized that any disruption in services would not be tolerated.

The Commissioner urged WASA to showcase its best performance and keep disposal stations fully functional.