51 FIA officials dismissed from service due to their involvement in human trafficking: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, informed the Senate that internal accountability within the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been strengthened and between 2022 and 2024, 51 FIA officials were dismissed from service due to their involvement in human trafficking and fake documentation.

Responding to questions during Question Hour, he said the dismissals were accompanied by criminal proceedings, with 63 officials nominated, 44 arrested, and 16 acquitted. “Appeals against those acquittals have been filed in the High Courts,” he added.

He elaborated that 18 cases were currently under investigation, six had reached the final challan stage, and four were at the interim stage.

He said that the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister were personally monitoring the matter, ensuring the involvement of all relevant ministries.

The minister also informed the House that, for the first time, a Pakistani human smuggler had been arrested in Europe under Interpol Red Notices, with the cooperation of the Spanish Interior Ministry.

He said the government was pursuing similar cases abroad, while continuing both departmental and criminal actions at home.

During supplementary questions, Shahadat Awan asked the minister to share district-wise details of pending cases, conviction numbers, and clarification on how many senior officials had faced prosecution, rather than just dismissals.

The Chair directed the Interior Ministry to provide a complete list of dismissed and acquitted officials, along with details of pending appeals, to the Senate Secretariat for circulation among members.

The House was also informed that regular fortnightly reviews were being conducted at the Interior Ministry level to track progress on human trafficking cases.

Responding to another question, the minister said, “Unfortunately, the offence has also modernized with digital tools and connectivity, but Pakistan has launched coordinated efforts, both domestically and through our missions abroad, to curb the menace of human smuggling.”

He added that the Foreign Minister and the Secretary of Foreign Affairs had appointed focal persons in embassies to monitor such cases, while the Interior Ministry had deputed senior officer Salman Chaudhry to prepare a comprehensive inquiry report, which was later presented to the Cabinet.

He also noted that passport control lists were being used more effectively, despite criticism when passengers are stopped.

/APP-rzr-zah