Pakistan, Bangladesh Vow To Boost Cooperation In Energy, Mineral Sectors
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Md. Iqbal Hussain on Tuesday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key sectors, including limestone, coal, and petroleum products, to promote mutual economic growth and energy security.
During the meeting, the minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding ties with Bangladesh. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is keen to support our brothers in Bangladesh and enhance cooperation in various sectors. Pakistan values its relationship with Bangladesh and is eager to explore joint ventures that benefit both nations,” he said.
The two sides reviewed opportunities for collaboration in exploration, trade, and investment, particularly in energy and mineral resources. They also stressed the importance of knowledge-sharing to maximize the potential of these sectors.
The Bangladeshi envoy welcomed Pakistan’s willingness to boost economic and energy cooperation, noting that such initiatives would contribute to regional stability and prosperity.
He reiterated Bangladesh’s interest in strengthening trade and investment linkages with Pakistan.
The meeting underscored the resolve of both countries to deepen bilateral engagement and explore new avenues of partnership in energy and minerals.
