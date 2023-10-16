Open Menu

Commissioner Pays Surprise Visit To Tehsil Hospital Sakrand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Hospital Sakrand on Monday and inspected the sanitation situation and health facilities being provided to patients

During his visit, patients complained to the Commissioner about the non-availability of medicines. The Commissioner expressed his anger over the hospital administration and directed them to provide all available medicines to admitted and visiting patients at any cost along with all other medical facilities.

He also instructed them to ensure the attendance of doctors and staff at the hospital at all times, especially during the night, to meet any emergency.

The Commissioner further instructed the District Health Officer (DHO) to pay regular visits to Tehsil Hospital Sakrand and other government hospitals in the district to ensure that adequate health facilities are being provided to the public.

DHO Dr Asadullah Dahri and Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Murtaza Ghanghro were also present on the occasion.

