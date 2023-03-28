Commissioner reviews implementation of court verdict on Murree tragedy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review implementation of the court verdict on Murree tragedy.

Additional Commissioner Revenue, Kenza Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Murree, Capt. (r) Qasim Ijaz, Additional Commissioner Coordination, Syed Nazarat Ali, City Police Officer Rawalpindi and heads of other relevant departments were present on the occasion.

The commissioner directed the authorities to prepare an action plan under the Murree contingency plan not only for winter but also for summer and monsoon.

Every department should carry out its duty with full diligence and responsibility on the Murree emergency plan, he added.

The commissioner instructed the PDMA to establish its own permanent office and warehouse in Murree where all essential items could be stored.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue was directed to identify a suitable place for the PDMA office and warehouse.

The commissioner also instructed the authorities that all the departments under the supervision of ADCR Murree should send their lists of requirements related to disaster management to PDMA as soon as possible.

The director of local government was asked to write a letter to the authorities concerned to finalize Murree Master Plan.

A committee under the supervision of ADC Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Murree, CO Municipal Corporation and Xen Highway was also formed in connection with illegal constructions.

Along with efforts to control illegal constructions, illegal buildings constructed on main highways should also be identified in the first phase, he said, adding after issuing notices to illegal constructions, their data should be sent to Anti-Corruption department.

In the final phase, illegal constructions should be demolished, he added.

All the buildings which were being constructed in Murree, whether commercial or residential, should be subject to a No Objection Certificate from the Environment Committee.

It was also recommended that 13 facilitation centers established in Murree should be made permanent.

The responsibilities of all the departments had been determined in Murree Plan, the commissioner said and directed to the departments to complete their assigned responsibilities within one month.

While finalizing the arrangements, special attention should also be given to the convenience and ease of movement of the local people, he emphasised.

He further stressed on keeping all snow removal machinery operational, particularly during snowfall, and said the Highway Department should also increase the number of salt spraying machines. Chatta also ordered the improvement of the sewerage system in Murree.

The use of cloth bags should be promoted while implementing the ban on the use of plastic bags, he added.