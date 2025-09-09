Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Wheat Prices, Key Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner reviews wheat prices, key projects

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review key regional issues, including wheat and flour prices, the progress of the PULSE project, maintenance of water filtration plants, the performance of the PERA Force, and ongoing city beautification initiatives.

According to the official spokesperson, the meeting was informed that out of 136 mouzas in the Sargodha Division, notifications have been issued for 98, and scanning is underway for three more. Additionally, record consolidation has been completed for 197 out of 249 mouzas. The Commissioner instructed Deputy Commissioners to expedite the completion of these projects.

Regarding clean water initiatives, it was reported that the Punjab Safe Water Authority has made significant headway, with 70 out of 84 water filtration plants now operational. Ongoing efforts are focused on ensuring a clean water supply, particularly in flood-affected areas.

The Commissioner stressed the strict enforcement of government-fixed prices, noting that a 10kg bag of flour should be sold at Rs. 905 and roti at Rs. 14. He warned that action will be taken against violators selling above these rates.

Commenting on the role of the PERA Force, the Commissioner stated that the force is actively working at the tehsil level to support district administrations across various operational tasks.

In an update on urban beautification, Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muhammad Arshad informed the meeting that a plan is underway to establish a PHA office in Khushab to enhance landscaping and beautification efforts in the area.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar, along with senior officials from multiple departments.

