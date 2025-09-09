ICT Police Nab Two Dacoits In Sangjani, Weapons & Loot Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Sangjani police station team carried out a major operation and arrested two dacoits involved in multiple robbery incidents.
An official told APP on Tuesday that the arrested suspects were identified as Abdul Rehman and Naqeeb.
He said police recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, a motorcycle, and weapons with ammunition used in the robberies from their possession.
He added that cases have been registered against the accused, and all legal formalities are being completed to ensure exemplary punishment.
DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq said that large-scale operations are underway against organized and active gangs, reaffirming that ICT Police remain committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and ensuring peace in the Federal capital./APP-rzr-mkz
