Gilani meets Secretary General of Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani met Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference, Ek Nath Dhakal, at his residence in Islamabad.

The meeting focused on the future direction of the Conference, with Chairman Senate stressing the importance of enhancing its effectiveness and ensuring that the upcoming session in November delivers meaningful outcomes for the people and the region.

The Chairman highlighted pressing regional concerns such as the climate crisis and poverty alleviation, while underscoring that the November Conference is dedicated to advancing multilateral cooperation among parliamentary institutions.

He emphasized that inter-parliamentary collaboration is vital for promoting dialogue, shaping inclusive policies, and addressing shared challenges.

The Secretary General of the ISC expressed his commitment to work in close coordination with the Senate of Pakistan to make the November Conference a success. The meeting underscored the resolve of parliamentary leaders in the region to work collectively for sustainable development and shared prosperity.