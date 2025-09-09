Open Menu

Funeral Held For Martyred Head Constable In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Funeral held for martyred head constable in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The funeral prayer for Head Constable Khawand Bux Indhar, who was martyred during a police encounter with dacoits, was held at the Police Lines Headquarters in Sukkur. A large number of police officials, including DIG Sukkur Range Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan, Rangers officials, journalists, and political and social personalities, attended the funeral prayer here on Tuesday.

The martyr's body was wrapped in the flag of Pakistan and Sindh Police and was given a guard of honor by a smartly turned-out Sukkur police contingent.

The DIG Sukkur Range paid tribute to the martyr, stating that police officers and personnel who sacrifice their lives for the sake of peace are the pride of the department. He assured that the sacrifices of the martyred police personnel would not go in vain and that all those involved in the incident would be brought to justice soon.

SSP Sukkur stated that the police are determined to continue their operation against dacoits until they are brought to justice. After the funeral prayer, the martyr's body was taken to his ancestral village for burial.

