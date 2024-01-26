Commissioner, RPO DG Khan Visits Muzaffargarh, Discuss Feb 8 Election Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 07:17 PM
Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Basir and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan on Friday visited district Muzaffargarh where they held a meeting with the administrations of Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu districts and discussed election-related arrangements
Presiding over the meeting jointly, the divisional heads of DG Khan administration and police discussed the matters about security arrangements at polling stations in Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu, installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations, transportation of election material to polling stations, cleanliness and other related issues.
Deputy Commissioner/DRO Muzaffargarh Mian Usman Ali, DC Kot Addu Munawwar Abbas Bukhari, and DPO Syed Husnain Haidar gave a detailed briefing on election arrangements.
The commissioner said that the ECP code of conduct would be implemented strictly and full cooperation would be extended to ECP for holding the Feb 8 general elections.
Additional teams of police, health department and Rescue 1122 would remain alert to move swiftly in case of any emergency.
DC Muzaffargarh said that Feb 8 polls would be held for four National Assembly and eight Provincial Assembly seats, adding 3,470 polling booths were being set up in the district. DPO Syed Husnain Haidar said that 161 polling stations have been declared sensitive and flawless security arrangements have been made there.
Deputy Commissioner Kot Addu Munawwar Abbas Bukhari said that the district comprises two National Assembly and three Provincial Assembly Constituencies and 1495 polling booths would be set up to facilitate voters.
ADCG Muhammad Yousuf Cheena, AC Muzaffargarh Nasir Shahzad Dogar, Deputy Election Commissioner Muzaffargarh Muhammad Aslam and other officials were present.
