Open Menu

Commissioner, RPO DG Khan Visits Muzaffargarh, Discuss Feb 8 Election Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Commissioner, RPO DG Khan visits Muzaffargarh, discuss Feb 8 election arrangements

Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Basir and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan on Friday visited district Muzaffargarh where they held a meeting with the administrations of Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu districts and discussed election-related arrangements

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Basir and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan on Friday visited district Muzaffargarh where they held a meeting with the administrations of Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu districts and discussed election-related arrangements.

Presiding over the meeting jointly, the divisional heads of DG Khan administration and police discussed the matters about security arrangements at polling stations in Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu, installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations, transportation of election material to polling stations, cleanliness and other related issues.

Deputy Commissioner/DRO Muzaffargarh Mian Usman Ali, DC Kot Addu Munawwar Abbas Bukhari, and DPO Syed Husnain Haidar gave a detailed briefing on election arrangements.

The commissioner said that the ECP code of conduct would be implemented strictly and full cooperation would be extended to ECP for holding the Feb 8 general elections.

Additional teams of police, health department and Rescue 1122 would remain alert to move swiftly in case of any emergency.

DC Muzaffargarh said that Feb 8 polls would be held for four National Assembly and eight Provincial Assembly seats, adding 3,470 polling booths were being set up in the district. DPO Syed Husnain Haidar said that 161 polling stations have been declared sensitive and flawless security arrangements have been made there.

Deputy Commissioner Kot Addu Munawwar Abbas Bukhari said that the district comprises two National Assembly and three Provincial Assembly Constituencies and 1495 polling booths would be set up to facilitate voters.

ADCG Muhammad Yousuf Cheena, AC Muzaffargarh Nasir Shahzad Dogar, Deputy Election Commissioner Muzaffargarh Muhammad Aslam and other officials were present.

APP/mkk/ifi

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Alert Dera Ghazi Khan Nasir Muzaffargarh Kot Addu Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Cha ..

ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry

4 minutes ago
 PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situat ..

PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra

4 minutes ago
 ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 ..

ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat

16 minutes ago
 Monitoring officers continue action over violation ..

Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct

19 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day

Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day

19 minutes ago
 5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed i ..

5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days

16 minutes ago
Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins

Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins

16 minutes ago
 Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilie ..

Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..

16 minutes ago
 Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 ..

Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches

19 minutes ago
 Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sh ..

Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident

19 minutes ago
 Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities t ..

Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects

16 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day ..

Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan