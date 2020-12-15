UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Urges NHA To Give Attention To Pathetic Condition Of Raikot-Dassu Section Of KKH

Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:55 PM

Commissioner urges NHA to give attention to pathetic condition of Raikot-Dassu section of KKH

Commissioner Usman Ahmad urges National Highway Authority (NHA) to give immediate attention to the pathetic condition of the Raikot to Dassu section of the strategic Karakoram Highway (KKH).

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Usman Ahmad urges National Highway Authority (NHA) to give immediate attention to the pathetic condition of the Raikot to Dassu section of the strategic Karakoram Highway (KKH).

In a letter to the NHA chairman, the commissioner said that the existing road has totally worn out with large potholes and debris lying alongside the road.

It takes around 5-6 hours to travel appropriately 200 kilometers, the letter highlighted.

On the other hand residents of Gilgit Baltistan appealed the Federal government to direct NHA regarding the immediate repairment of the Raikot to Dassu section.

